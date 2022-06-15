Donald Ray Huffman
1938-2022
Donald Ray Huffman, age 83, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Fort Worth.
Memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Ash Creek Baptist Church, 300 S. Stewart St, Azle, Texas 76020.
Flowers are appreciated and donations may be made to the Ash Creek Baptist Church Beyond Fund, 300 S. Stewart Street, Azle, Texas, 76020, or, to the Disabled American Veterans Fund, dav.org.
Don was born Aug. 31, 1938, to J.Y. and Fern Huffman in Braggadocio, Missouri. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.
Don met the love of his life Polly Marie Young, and they were married on Oct. 2, 1959. They lived 62 happy years together and had two sons and a daughter. He worked for Bell Telephone for 20 years in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He completed his career as a business partner/owner at Huffman Irrigation and Landscaping in Azle/Southlake, Texas.
Don Huffman was a patriotic man who served in the Air Force and who loved his animals. He enjoyed being outdoors and seeing all the nature around him. He was an active member of Ash Creek Baptist Church in Azle, Texas. He loved his family more than life itself. He had a big smile, a loving heart, and a kind and generous spirit. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Julia Yvonne Huffman Norton and brother-in-law, Charles Norton. He considered Charles to be the brother he never had, and he always had a special bond with his sister.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Polly; son, Jace Huffman and his wife, Tracy, from Columbia, Missouri; son, Justin Huffman and his wife, Janet, from Grapevine, Texas; and daughter, LeAnn Huffman, from Flower Mound, Texas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jared and Jacob Huffman, who live in Cleburne, Texas; Cody Samuelson from Columbia, Missouri; and Collin Doversberger from Flower Mound, Texas; as well as great-grandchildren Ryder and Ryker Huffman from Mart, Texas; and Levi, Mason and Kali Samuelson from Columbia, Missouri.
