Donald Dewayne Maley, born on April 14, 1962 in Fort Worth, Texas to Marion Maurice White and Bernita Kaye Wallace Sells, passed away on January 9, 2023.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 569, 400 W. Felix St. Fort Worth, Texas, 76115.
Donald loved to fish, play games, and have fun. He was a jack of all trades, from remodeling houses to fixing cars and appliances. If there was a problem, Donald could fix it.
Donald is preceded in death by his mother, Bernita Kaye Wallace Sells; his sister, Sherry White and his brother Thomas “Tommy” Maley.
Donald is survived by his five children, Tanya Maley, Michael Maley, Shane Maley, Bryanna Wheeler, Chelsea Perez, and 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his father, Marion Maurice White, sister Terry Rentz, and his girlfriend Donna Steele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.