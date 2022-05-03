Donald Lehr, Sr.
1958-2022
Donald "Donnie" Lehr was reunited with his loving wife on April 27, 2022
Visitation will be held on May 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.at Azleland Chapel. Internment at Azleland Cemetery.
Donnie was a pressman for the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram for over 30 years. Donnie loved to fish and complain. He named himself a "professional pessimist".
He is preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Sherry Lehr, grandson Clayton Booth, parents Paul and Freda Lehr, sisters Linda Mosley and Paula Briggs, brother David "Bubba" Lehr and twin brother Ronnie Lehr.
He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Heath and husband Kenneth Heath of Azle; son Marshall Lehr and wife Stacy Bolen Lehr of North Richland Hills; son Donald Lehr II and wife Jacque of Iowa Park; 9 grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Jordan, Noah, Ema, and Laken Lehr, Justin and Alex Heath and Amber Booth and one great grandchildren Faith Consula, his best friend Jerry Davis, and many nieces and nephews.
