Donald Dale Fitzgibbon
1942-2022
Donald Dale Fitzgibbon, 79, passed away, Friday, July 5, 2022 in Fort Worth. He was born Dec.4, 1942, in Salinas, California to Harry and Opal Mae (Cogburn) Fitzgibbon. They both proceeded him in death.
Donald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eunice A. (Susmann) Fitzgibbon; daughter, Dawn Davidson; sons, Tim Fitzgibbon and Peter Fitzgibbon; three sisters; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
