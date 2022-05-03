Don Truman Springfield
1929-2022
Don Truman Springfield, age 92 of Springtown, Texas passed away peacefully to be with his Savior Jesus Christ in his home on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at his church, First Baptist Church of Springtown. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Jaybird Cemetery. Dr. Hal Kinkeade will officiate the service.
In lieu of memorial donations, please give to the First Baptist Church of Springtown in Don’s memory. He loved his church and they were like family.
Don was born on December 19, 1929 in Reno, Texas to Thelma Etta Williams and Jesse James Springfield. He weighed only 2 pounds at birth.
Don lived in the Springtown area all of his life and graduated from Springtown High School in 1951. In High School, Don was a leader in the school. He was active in Future Farmers of America, elected Mr. Springtown High School, Future Homemakers of America Beau, a member of the choir and manager of the basketball team.
Don served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1953 and received an honorable discharge in 1959. He was proud that he served his country and had good memories of his time.
In 1955, he married the love of his life, Mary Ruth Prather. They had two children, James Keith and Nancy Jane. Don was an ordained deacon in the Baptist Church from 1969 until his death. He loved his church, and he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He has always been a leader in his community, his church and to his many friends and family.
He served on the Springtown School board and Parker County hospital board for many years. He was passionate about good education and healthcare. He wanted to bring healthcare to the Springtown area and was instrumental in facilitating the first doctor’s clinic built in Springtown.
He loved being outside gardening, farming, and raising livestock. His family loved to hear stories about the people and times he grew up, and places he had been throughout his life. He had many funny quotes that will always be remembered. He loved adventure and enjoyed life every day. He especially enjoyed sitting on his porch looking out over his green fields and livestock. We know he is having a heavenly adventure beyond what we can ever imagine. This gives us much peace and hope in our future.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ruth Prather; his parents; four sisters and four brothers.
He is survived by his son, Keith Springfield and wife, Gina; daughter, Nancy Bayouth and husband, Mark; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Dillon, John Mark, Luke, and Matthew; one great-grandson, Lawson; his sister, Marzella Stephens; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
We want to thank our many families and friends who have prayed and supported us during this time. We are so grateful for our caregivers, Jaylee Barbee and Cindy Latta, his pastor Dr. Hal Kinkeade, the wonderful doctors, nurses and Heart to Heart Hospice who have given dad excellent care with such compassion and kindness.
Don’s grandsons and nephews will honor him as pallbearers.
We will all miss him so much, but we know this is just the beginning of his eternal life. The biggest adventure of his life is just starting in heaven with his Savior Jesus Christ! What a glorious day!
Services are under the direction of Biggers Funeral Home, Lake Worth, Texas.
