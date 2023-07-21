Dianna Windscheffel, 77, of Springtown, Texas passed away on July 15, 2023, after a brief illness.
Dianna was born September 26, 1945, to Lemuel and Merle Baker in O'Donnell Texas.
She was known to those who loved her as Charlie the Queen Mother.
She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Tracy Davis.
She is survived by her loving husband Gary Windsheffel and her three loving children, Vicki Snyder, Shawn Nicholson and Donna Nicholson, as well as three grandchildren, Zak Nicholson, Justice Nicholson and Tabitha Carey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.