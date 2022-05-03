Dianna “Sue” Richardson
1945-2022
Dianna “Sue” Richardson, 76, passed away May 1, 2022 at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Springtown.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m.., Friday, May 6, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Springtown. Interment: 1 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Wizard Wells Cemetery in Jacksboro.
She was born on October 11, 1945 in Fort Worth to J.N. and Edith Byrom Morrow.
Her family moved to La Junta in 1952 where she was raised. She graduated from Azle High School in 1964, and attended both Weatherford and Tarleton College. She married Richard “Red” Richardson in 1968 at the La Junta Baptist church, and later moved to Springtown where they raised their family. She worked as a bookkeeper for several different companies, most recently the Hickman Company in Fort Worth. Sue was an active member of First Baptist Church of Springtown for over 21 years. She loved being around family, especially her granddaughter, Lauren. She also enjoyed crocheting, and loved the city of Springtown and would support their volleyball, basketball, and other sports teams. Lately, she was on the Board of the Senior Citizen Center in Springtown and loved to play “42”. Over the years, Sue has touched many lives and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sue is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard “Red” Richardson of Springtown; son, Scott Richardson of Springtown; granddaughter, Lauren Richardson of Fort Worth, and a host of other family members and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.