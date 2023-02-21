Ralph Dennis King, 64, passed away February 5,2023 at his home where he resided with his wife Mary in Weatherford, Texas.
A celebration of life honoring Dennis was held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Trinity Bible Church in Willow Park, Texas.
Dennis was born May 14,1958 in Wichita, Kansas. He moved to Texas with his son Chris and began his career in April 1980 at Lockheed Martin. Dennis and Mary were married June 30, 2006.
He is preceded in death by parents, J.R. and Fannie King, and sister, Janene Wilson.
He is survived by his wife Mary King; son Chris King and wife Jessie; son Jon Aiken and wife Brytiany; daughter Stephanie Davis and husband Mark; grandchildren, Brandon and wife Christina, Jorden and Parker King, Jonathon and Hudson Aiken, and Kennedy Davis; brothers, Ronnie King and wife, Jody King and wife, along with nieces and nephews.
Dennis was a man of faith; loving son, brother, father, husband, papa and beloved friend.
