Dayla Pate, age 91, of Saginaw, TX passed away on January 11, 2023.
Graveside Service was held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 17, 2023 at Saginaw Cemetery, 200 W. McLeroy Blvd. in Saginaw, Texas.
Visitation was 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave., Lake Worth, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request donations can be made to the The Alzheimer’s Association of Fort Worth. North Central Texas Chapter (alz.org)
Dayla was born November 6, 1931 in Donna, Texas, the daughter of Hermila Cuellar and Hilario Leal. She faithfully served in the United States Air Force at the rank of A/1C(P) and was the first female police officer at Tarrant County College.
She will be forever remembered as a generous, loving sister, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy, and she particularly cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.
Dayla was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; mother, Hermila; father, Hilario; sister, Elida Cruz (Moises); brother, Erasmo Lopez (Belen); brothers-in-law, Jesus Rodriguez and Jerome Pate; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Shurr and Becky Hollingsworth.
She will be remembered and missed by her sons, Ray (Darla) of Weatherford, Patrick (Teresa) of Saginaw, and Lance (Amy) of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Amanda), Cristina Calk (Bonham), Eric, Ashely, Baylor, Connor, Natalie; great-grandchildren, Jayna, Barrett, George, Cecilia, Presley, Grant, Blair; sister, Estella Lopez Rodriguez; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
