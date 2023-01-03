Dawn Kay McDonough-Conner passed away on Monday December 26, with family at her side. She was 75 years old.
Memorial Service is planned for January 7, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Worth Multi-Purpose Room 7005 Charbonneau Lake Worth, Texas, 76135.
After years working in banking, Dawn went on to the credit and billing department at the Fort Worth Star Telegram and worked her way up to the Credit Manager position. Her passion for animals lead her to the dog rescue community. She established Schnauzers Etc., a non-profit dog rescue 10 years ago. She and her husband worked tirelessly to save hundreds of dogs’ lives.
She is survived by her husband Carroll (Chuck) Conner; children, Toni Conner and her wife Diana Poor, Robert McDonough, Bethany Houston; and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to a local shelter or favorite rescue group in her honor.
