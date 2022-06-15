David Monroe Parr
1943-2022
David Monroe Parr, 79, passed away peacefully Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Saint Jo Church of Christ, Saint Jo, Texas. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m.. Friday, June 17, 2022 at White’s Azle Funeral Home. Interment: Illinois Bend Cemetery, FM 677 to Illinois Bend Rd.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Azle Lions Club P.O. Box 211 Azle, TX 76098 or Illinois Bend Cemetery, C/O Wanda Parker, 512 Dowd Rd., Saint Jo, TX 76265.
David was born March 20, 1943 in Henrietta, Texas and was preceded in death by his parents, William Travis Parr and Velma Grace Allison Parr; and his eldest brother, Jerry Dwayne Parr.
David was raised in Henrietta, Texas until the middle of 8th grade. The family then moved to Saint Jo, Texas where he graduated high school in 1961. David went into the Army, then spent a few years in the Reserves.
David married Linda Lyons in Saint Jo, Texas in 1965. They moved to Azle, Texas in 1966 and raised three children. He worked as a leather craftsman at Nocona Boot company and a machinist for General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin for over 37 years.
Throughout his life, David was a member, deacon and elder of the Church of Christ.
David’s first love was his 1939 Chevy. He was so meticulous about his beloved car, that he made all his passengers put down a protective mat in the floorboard before putting their shoes inside the car.
His hobbies included reading, traveling, restoring antiques, cooking, fishing, spending time with his grandkids. Memorable moments of dad telling his sons, “You ain’t holding that flashlight right. And to his little girl to, “Quit drinking out of the dog’s bowl.”
Over the years, David touched many lives, and he will be missed by all who knew him. David will be especially remembered for his caring heart, compassion and his generosity. Making anyone laugh at the expense of a good joke or prank. His smile was contagious and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda; daughter, Alicia Dale and husband, Jeremy Dale; sons, Terry Parr and wife, Kristi, Michael Parr and wife, Billie; grandchildren, Kyndal, Kalyn, Lanie, Cheyenne, Billie Jack and Savanna; 11 great-grandkids; brother, Carl Dean Parr and wife, Patsy Parr; mother-in-law, Charlene Lyons; brother-in-law, Dale Lyons and wife, Vicky Lyons; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.