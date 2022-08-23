David M. Bianco, 74, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at his home in Azle, Texas.
Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Park.
David was born Oct. 17, 1947 to Joseph and Betty Bianco in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up on Eagle Mountain Lake and graduated from Northside High School in 1965. David enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting and lived in Azle for over 30 years.
David is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Bianco Jr.
Survivors include his brother, Don Bianco and wife, Connie; nieces, Donna, Shelley, Jill and Renee; seven great-nephews; one great-niece; eight great-great nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to his caretaker and great friend, Linda Walton, for her compassion, care and friendship for David.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.