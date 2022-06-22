David Don Woodall
1934-2022
David Woodall, 87, was welcomed into heaven early Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at Mount Olivet Chapel. Burial will be after the service at Greenwood.
Visitation was Monday, June 20, 2022 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Mount Olivet.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Azle Christian Church or the Lake Worth Historical Society.
David was born Nov. 27, 1934 in Fort Worth and graduated from Northside High School. He attended Arlington State College and Texas A&M University before joining the Marines.
He married Carolyn Collins in 1959 and they had a wonderful life together socializing with friends, dancing, traveling and going to casinos. They raised two daughters, Dana and Kristi. He was an insurance adjuster for 40 years, most of those for State Farm.
He was a longtime member of Azle Christian Church, where he held many roles including Board Chairman, building committees, sports organizer, deacon and elder. He was also a past member of the Fort Worth Claims Association, the Mid-Cities Toastmaster Club and the Lake Worth Historical Society.
He never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, friendly personality and sense of humor.
We want to especially thank all those who cared for him in the past several years including Willow Park Rehab & Care Center and Valor Hospice.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
Survivors include his daughter Dana Miller and Jay, daughter Kristi Long and her husband, Wayne, brother James Woodall, brother-in-law Clarence Collins and his wife, Shirley, grandchildren - Reese Miller, Kit Miller and Carson Long, special family friend, Ward McAfee and wife, Natalie, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
