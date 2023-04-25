Daniel was born in Homer, Louisiana to Ruby Foster and Dennis Knight, who preceded him in death. When he was 12 years of age, Daniel was adopted by Florance Roberts Winfree and grew up as an only child.
Daniel joined the US Navy at the beginning of 1976; in 1977 he was honorably discharged. He stayed on as a reserve until 1980.
He is survived by his two adult children, son Daniel K. Winfree II of Azle, Texas, and daughter Chastity W. Holland and husband James E. Holland Jr. of Springtown. Daniel also had three grandchildren, Aaron, Abbygayle and Kennedy Holland, grandson-in-law Travis Daniel, along with three great-grandchildren, Grayson, Paisliegh and Amari.
Pops was a free spirit, wild child that loved to ride motorcycles and traveling.
He will be dearly missed …. By the people he owed money!
In all seriousness, by lots of friends and extended family.
