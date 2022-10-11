Daniel R. Gaul, 88, of Azle, passed away on October 4, 2022 in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your local animal shelter.
Daniel was born in Broadwater County Montana to Audrey and Frank Van Meter on November 4 , 1933. He went to school at Mineral Wells High School and graduated from Texas A&M University. Daniel was a mechanical engineer. He loved to travel and sail boats in his younger days. Daniel was a cat enthusiast and loved animals. He loved to bowl and bowled in my leagues, traveling for competitions.
Daniel is preceded in death by parents Audrey and Malcom Gaul, his daughter Marsha Bewley, and son James Gaul.
Daniel is survived by his brother Roy Gaul, granddaughters Ruth McKinney, Dawn Wion and Shawn Bewley. His great-grandchildren Mary McKinney, Marie McKinney, Mara McKinney, Elizabeth Wion, Jessica Wion, and Donald Bewley.
