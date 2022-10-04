Daniel (Danny) Edward Admire 63, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, 1 October 2022, in Decatur. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on 6 October 2022, at First Baptist Church-Castle Hills in Azle, TX.
Danny was born January 27, 1959, to Lawrence (Larry) Admire and Patricia (Pat) Admire, in Fort Worth. He drove trucks for thirty-five years. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many.
He is survived by his father and stepmother Larry and Jarvis Admire of Azle; wife of thirty-seven years, Kimberly Admire of Decatur; daughter, Kristina Admire of Denton; son and wife, Dustin and Ashley Admire of San Antonio; daughter, Kayleigh Admire of Lavon; brother and wife, Phillip and Terrie Admire of Azle; seven grandchildren, and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Danny is preceded in death by his grandmother, Zula Arnold, mother Pat Stilley, stepmother Francis Admire, sister Debra (Debbie) Admire, and brother Larry (Tiger) Admire.
