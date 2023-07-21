Dale Richard Brown, 75, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, in Weatherford.
He was born May 16, 1948 to Harold and Elsie (Gowdy) Brown in Montour Falls, New York. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1966 at the top of his class. Dale received a full scholarship to Colombia University where he earned a BA in Sociology. After graduation he worked in the publishing business for 30 years. Later he returned to his true calling as a teacher. He taught school for Lake Worth ISD for 15 years until his retirement.
Dale enjoyed working on his farm, bird watching, star gazing and spending time with his family.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Dense.
He is survived by former wife Brenda Brown; brother, Nick Brown; sister; Mary Pound; sons Andrew Brown and wife Chrissy, Dylan Brown and husband Randall; daughter, Molly Brown Ross and husband John; grandchildren, Britt, Caleb, Loretta, Ashton, Carson, and Penelope, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Dale will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.