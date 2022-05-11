Daisy Marie Bailey
1938-2022
Daisy Marie Bailey (nee Simpson) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 1, 2022.
Memorial service will be Saturday May 21, 2022 at 11 a.mm inside Lake Worth Baptist Church, located at 4445 Hodgkins Rd, Lake Worth, TX 76135.
Daisy was born in Florence, Pinal County, Arizona on August 15, 1938 to parents John and Gladys Simpson. She grew up in Coolidge, Arizona, graduating from Coolidge High School in 1957. While babysitting a neighbor’s daughter she was introduced to the local ice cream man, Leon Bailey, to which she would later wed in 1957, beginning a decade’s long love story full of travel, children and laughter. Their life together took them across the country from California to New York, all while growing their family to include six children before finally settling in Azle, Texas. Daisy had a strong work ethic and truly enjoyed going to work each day. She became a staple at Mitchell’s Department Store, running the shoe department for many years, until the store’s closing. She then began a new career with Brookshire’s Grocery store, to which she would work until finally retiring with the company in 2010.
Daisy will always be remembered and revered for her kindness and caring nature, she never knew a stranger and made friends anywhere she went. Her laughter could fill a room, it was infectious, and joyous, and she was the most genuine person anybody could ever meet. While she wasn’t a prideful woman, she was extremely proud of her family, from her children to great-great grandchildren, to nieces and nephews to newly found stepchildren. She will be missed but her legacy will continue on with her ever-growing and beautiful family.
Daisy is preceded in death by her husband Leon Bailey, her parents John and Gladys Simpson, her brothers Johnny and Henry Simpson, and sister Lillian Owens.
She is survived by her children, Anna Tucker and husband Waman, Jeff Bailey and wife Victoria, Valerie Jones and husband Don, Ramona Haskins and husband Randy, Virginia Bailey, James Bailey and wife Amy, Owen Gehris, Ronald Gehris, Joan Conrad and Pat Simmons; 20 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.