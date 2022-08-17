Connie Elaine Bell Shields
1947-2022
Connie Elaine Bell Shields passed away Aug. 12, 2022, at the age of 75.
Service is at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Biggers Funeral Home. Interment: Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Connie was born March 23, 1947, in Fort Worth. She lived a life full of love and laughter and loved everyone she came in contact with. Connie loved to cook and bake, and she loved spending time with her eight grandchildren, Autumn, Nicholas, Alexis, Keely, Tucker, Madison, Remington and Fantasia, and her five great-grandchildren, Arieanna, Corbin, Ava, Perseus and Deliah.
Survivors: Connie is survived by her mother, Corine Bell; husband, William E. Shields III; sister, LaTisha Haney, and son, Robert Trammell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.