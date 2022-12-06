We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Clifford (Tommy) Andrew Edwards from Lake Worth on November 24, 2022.
Memorial Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5953 Bowman Roberts Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179.
In lieu of flowers, as Tommy loved to garden and always tried to plant something wherever he visited, we respectfully ask to consider donating in his honor to the Arbor Day Foundation. (https://www.arborday.org)
Tommy was born in Anna, Texas on January 21, 1930 as the second-youngest of 12 siblings. The family moved to Davidson, Oklahoma and Tommy went to school in Frederick, Oklahoma. After graduation, he joined the US Army and specialized in bridge building in the Engineer Corps. He served his country for 23 years, retiring with the Rank of Sergeant Major. He served in several countries as well as in the Vietnam War.
Tommy married Sigrid in 1953 with whom he had 3 children, two daughters and a son. One daughter passed away as a young child due to cancer.
Following active duty, Tommy continued working for the Department of Defense, leading the organization responsible for the recreation of the US military personnel in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. When Sigrid passed away, he returned to the USA.
In preparation for his return, he contacted many old friends, among those his high school sweetheart Patricia Edwards. Pat and Tommy rebuilt their friendship and when her husband passed away, they re-kindled their love. They married in February 2005. Tommy never met a stranger, loved to garden, was quick to help others and always had an open ear. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was happy when he could play a prank on others. He was active in the church community, helping with Meals on Wheels and the Knights of Columbus.
Tommy is survived by his wife Pat; his daughter, Iris; son, Roland; grandson, Heiko Andrew; stepchildren, Michael Pinska, Lin Hampton, Stephanie Wright, and their respective families.
