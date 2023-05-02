It is with a heavy heart that the Gorski family announces the passing of Charlotte. Our loving family member passed away on Tuesday April 25, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Azle, Texas. She will be greatly missed and always in our loving memory as a strong woman.
Charlotte was born in Wichita Falls, Texas and lived an extraordinary life filled with adventure, laughter, and love.
Charlotte worked as a bus driver for Special Needs students at Azle ISD for more than 20 years.
She loved fishing, baking and singing karaoke, and enjoyed gambling too. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Don, and loved being a grandma.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her brother, Billy Mills (wife Teresa).
She is survived by her husband, Don; son, David and his wife Christina; siblings Patti Gowen (Jeff), Judy Horton, Kathy Henson (Michael), and Michael Mills (Vicki); grandchildren Taylor Rae, Christian Lynn, and Jonathan Robert; great-grandchild Jamielynn; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and her best friend Mimi and Jean.
