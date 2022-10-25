Charles Wesley Markum III, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Azle.
He was born January 30, 1985, to Charles Wesley Markum Jr. and Lisa (Sill) Markum in Fort Worth.
Charles was a security guard employed by Allied Security. He enjoyed playing BINGO. Charles loved animals and especially his dogs, Rocky and Rosco. He had a big loving heart and was dearly loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Markum; grandparents Dale and Nellie Sill; and uncle Dale Sill.
Charles is survived by his fiancé Angel Hammett; mother Lisa Markum; brother, David Markum; uncles, Curtis Sill, Gary Sill and his wife Melissa; aunts Diana Robertson, Connie Markum, Didi Markum, Sandy Hurley and Molly Markum; along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
