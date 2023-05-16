Charles Robert Gillis Jr. (Charlie), 77, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in Fort Worth.
He was born June 22, 1945 to Charles Robert Gillis Sr. and Louise (Prewitt) Gillis in Brady Texas.
During his life, Charlie owned several businesses; the last was A-1 Septic company for 15 years.
He was a member of Aurora Baptist Church for 27 years where he served as a Church Director.
Charlie enjoyed spending time with family.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Cherylin Gillis.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Gillis; son, Charles Gillis III and his wife Jennifer; daughter, Ann Gillis Babin; brothers, Arthur Gillis and his wife Kathy, David Gillis and his wife Laura, and Gregory Gillis and his wife Jackie; his beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Charlie, Hailey, and Emma.
Charlie will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.