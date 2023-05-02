Carolyn Lowery Langston Holly, 83, of Azle died April 20, 2023.
A memorial service/Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on May 7 at Azle Deer Cove. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Carolyn was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Charles and Genevieve Lowery. She lived in Fort Worth the majority of her life. She worked at Azle State bank and was a secretary for Iron Workers Local 263.
Carolyn was an active member of Ash Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member of The Stitching Group. She also enjoyed oil painting.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Holly, and her bonus daughter, Monica Holly Inman.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Mark Langston and wife Sara of Azle, and Melissa Tinney and husband Bill of Weatherford; bonus children, Mendy Archer and husband David of Cottondale, Missy Knox and husband Mike of Fort Worth; son-in-law John Inman of South Carolina; grandchildren, Justin Tinney and wife Melissa of Andrews, Emily Tinney and partner Justin Mathis, Robert Langston, Brad Langston, all of Azle, and seven bonus grandchildren; great-grandchildren Finley Dean, Hattie Dean, Lucas Tinney, Olivia Tinney, Lyndon Langston; and 15 bonus great-grandchildren; and sisters Helen Lowery and Charlene Lowery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.