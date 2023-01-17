Carole Ann (Scarbro) Albin, 80, passed away peacefully January 12, 2023, in Springtown.
She was born March 28, 1942, in Fort Worth to Willie Lee and Merdie May (Stone) Scarbro. She was a chef for the U.S. Navy for 20 years and traveled the world with her husband as he served. Her husband retired as a Senior Chief in the U.S. Navy. After retirement the couple returned to Azle to enjoy weekend barbecues with family.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 50 years, Edwin Ferris Albin, Sr.
Carole is survived by daughters, Patricia Wright, Theresa Reusch and her spouse Joyce; son, Edwin F. Albin Jr.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Azle Animal Shelter or shelter of your choice.
