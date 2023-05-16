Brinda Justine Hicks was born in Enid, Oklahoma on August 17, 1959. She finished her race of endurance at the age of 63 on March 12, 2023.
Brinda attended high school in Weatherford, Texas and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses at age 16.
Brinda is preceded in death by her parents, and her soulmate and husband Garry passed in 2021.
Brinda is survived by two sisters; four brothers; two children; two stepchildren; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one aunt, Christina Moore.
