Brandon Keith Rubenkoenig
1987-2022
Brandon Keith Rubenkoenig, 35, of Azle, Texas, sadly passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, grandson, friend and more – who will be miss tremendously.
Service was held at Grace Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, 10:30 am Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 Interment was at Thurmond-Fairview Cemetery Visitation was held at Biggers Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
In lieu of flowers. Brandon’s family respectfully request you send any gifts or donations to his wife and children, as he was their primary financial provider. Please visit https://gofund.me/e4186c20 for more details.
Brandon was born June 15, 1987 to Tracy and Renee Rubenkoenig of Azle, Texas. He and his brother, Patrick, grew up in Azle and both attended Azle High School. Brandon was passionate about music (classic rock to be specific) and was a devoted trumpet player in the Azle High School marching band. Upon graduating in 2005, he went on to receive a music scholarship to Weatherford College.
Brandon was known as a gentle giant and an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars. He and his brother loved attending games together.
Brandon married the love of his love, April, in a picturesque beach ceremony in 2016. Together, they had two beautiful children, a daughter, Preslee and son, Hendrix.
Brandon was preceded in death by great grandparents, Leonard and Ina Rubenkoenig, Rab and Mary Beth Smith and grandparents, Fred and Thomasine Smith.
He is survived by wife, April; children, Preslee and Hendrix Rubenkoenig; parents, Tracy and Renee Rubenkoenig; grandparents, Mary Lee and Jerry Rubenkoenig and Helen Smith and Larry Neale; brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Natalie Rubenkoenig; and nephews, Liam and Mason Rubenkoenig; as well as several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.