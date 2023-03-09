Billy J. Myers, 94, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, father-in-law and friend to many, passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 2, 2023.
Memorial service for Billy will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Community Bible Fellowship Church, located at 1405 Reynolds Road, Azle, Texas 76020.
Billy was born December 3, 1928, in Tioga, Texas, to the late J.P. and Hettie Myers. Billy helped his father and mother run the family farm in Tioga prior to graduating from high school. After graduating, Billy joined the U.S. Air Force and retired as Tech Sergeant after 21 years working in supply and logistics.
After moving back to Texas, Billy helped his wife run their family-owned beauty salon and worked simultaneously for 35 years at the Carswell AFB Commissary. Billy loved to fish with his children, was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and loved to travel with his wife, taking many trips to Las Vegas and an extended tour of Scotland and England. He was loved dearly by his late wife, and his surviving children will miss his calming and fatherly presence. Billy J. Myers was a member of Ash Creek Baptist Church.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Darla; his son Jackie Dale Myers; brother Gene Myers; and sister Iva Myers Carney.
Billy is survived by his sister Janie Myers Collum, son Kip Myers, daughters Starr Myers Goeders and Nikki Myers Wieland, son-in-law Dan Wieland, daughter-in-law Dawn Wheeler Myers, 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
