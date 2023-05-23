Billy Doyle Ludwick, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughter.
Service is 11 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Ash Creek Baptist Church,
Azle, Texas. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at Biggers Funeral Home.
Billy was born in Robinson, Texas on September 15, 1937, to the late Clarence Truett Ludwick and Myrtle Florence Kilgore Ludwick. He married the love of his life, Jerry Kay Bales on September 4, 1958. They were married for 64 years and were blessed with two children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He was a longtime Azle area resident and had attended Azle Schools.
Billy was a construction worker for many years and was very proud of his work and loved to point out the buildings in the area he had worked on. He was a member of Lathers Local 230 and was a business agent for the local union. He was a very hard worker and would help anyone who needed help. Billy helped with his daughter's softball teams and he was president of the Richland Youth Association Junior Division softball league for one year. He was a member of Ash Creek Baptist Church.
He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their accomplishments. He loved to watch his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all their friends jump on the trampoline.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold Loyd Ludwick, Lavaughn (Pete) Truett Ludwick, James Carol Ludwick; sisters, Wahnell Wigley, and Dorothy Evelyn Miller; granddaughter, Jennifer Christine McDonald; niece, Karen Sue Broadway, and nephew; Michael (Mickey) Ford.
He was survived by his wife, Jerry Kay Bales Ludwick; daughters, Debbie Kay Ludwick and Teresa Ann Ludwick Haney (Dennis Raymond Haney); grandchildren, Jonathan Christopher McDonald (Andrea) and Kayla (Ithiel) Renee Haney; great-grandchildren, Harley Roman McDonald and Corbin Isaac McDonald; and brother, Bobby Ludwick and wife, Pat.
