Bernice Bivins Kinchen was called home to be with her Lord March 3, 2023, in Weatherford Texas.
Memorial services will be held at Sunset Church, 247 Sunset Dr Springtown, Saturday May 6th at 2pm. Visitation and covered dish dinner following service.
Bernice was born April 7, 1924, in Wise County.
She was member, Past Worthy Matron, of the Order of the Eastern Star, Springtown, and member of First Baptist Church Springtown for over 60 years.
Bernice was preceded in death by both parents, two sisters, six brothers.
Survived by daughter Teresa Noryian Harborth and Robert Harborth; Janice and Jimmy White of Springtown; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
