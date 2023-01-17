Barbara Kay Brech, 71, an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
A celebration of life for Barbara will be held February 11, 2023, at 2 pm at the Azle Deer Cove.
Born on October 11, 1951, in Granbury, Texas, Barbara was the daughter of William and Mary (McReynolds) Mitchell. She was a long-time Haslet resident and had recently moved to Azle to be closer to family.
Barbara held several careers over the years, where she touched many lives. In retirement, she delighted in being “Mimi” and teaching her grandkids to crochet and bake.
She loved playing board games and dominos, listening to the oldies, restoring old furniture, and curling up on the coach with her dog, Bodhi, while watching true-crime documentaries.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Mary, and brother John Mitchell.
Left to treasure her memory are her three children Lisa Asbury and husband Derek, Chris Stuart and wife Cally, Courtney Allen and husband Jacob; grandchildren Alex, Ashley, Connor, Kailyn, Zooey, Jaxon, Jace, and Peyton; twin sister Brenda Clifton and husband Charles; and brother Tom Butler.
Barbara will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.