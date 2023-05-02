Ashley Marie Kavanaugh Kelley, 39, passed away, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at home.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Alexander’s Midway, Springtown. Funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at New Hope Baptist Church.
Ashley is preceded in death by her father, Michael Kavanaugh; and grandparents, Charles Walker and Bobby and Shirley Paris.
Survivors include children, Bailey Kavanaugh, Kyler Kavanaugh, Caitlynn Fields and Tiffanie Kelley; mother and stepfather, Sandy and Joe Walker; grandmother, Delores Walker; brother, Michael Collins and wife, Christina; sisters, Kristy Scribner and husband, Kelly, Misty Peek and husband, Byron, and Kyra Boling and husband, Waylon; grandchildren, Brixton and Landree; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.
