Amber Marie Linehan-Lemke
1982-2022
Amber Marie Linehan-Lemke, 40, was a wandering spirit and she left this earth a free spirit May 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at 10400 Jacksboro Hwy. Fort Worth, Texas 76135 with a Celebration of Life following at El Paseo 100 W. Main St., Azle, Texas 76020 at 1 p.m.
Amber was born to parents Curtis and Carol Linehan May 19, 1982.
She is survived by her husband Edward Lemke, her parents Curtis and Carol Linehan, daughters Brittany and Skye, three grandchildren, brother Joshua Linehan (Lara) nephew Joshua Linehan, and many other relatives and friends.
Friends and family give a special thank you to the Azle and Springtown police departments.
