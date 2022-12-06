Amanda Kay Blake, 40, went to her forever home, Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., Thursday December 8 at Alexander’s Midway, Springtown. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial is at Nelson Cemetery, Azle.
Amanda was born April 6, 1982 in Fort Worth to Wayne and Christle (Gardner) Blake. Amanda grew up in Reno and graduated from Springtown High School in 2000. She faced many challenges throughout her life, but thrived to overcome those, and lived her life to the fullest. One of her greatest accomplishments was her daughter, which was her pride and joy. Amanda never let her wheelchair slow her down. She traveled with her sister, Shannon, as often as possible. When she wasn’t traveling she was working on crafts at home with her mother.
Her father preceded her in death along with paternal and maternal grandparents.
Left to cherish fond memories are her daughter, Kimber Stephens; mother, Christle Gardner Blake; sister, Shannon Blake; brother, Harold Blake, Jr.; sister, Debbie Blake; and her nephews, great-nephew and great-niece, that held a special place in her heart, Tristyn (Charlie and Sarah) and Jaysen Boone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.