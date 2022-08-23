Alice Fay Seale Saunders, 72, of Azle passed away July 29, 2022 in Cleburne.
Services at a later date in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Born in Fort Worth, Alice worked at Lockheed Martin and Charter Communications before retiring.
Alice is survived by her sons, Danny Saunders and wife Christy and Donnie Sutterfield; daughter-in-law, Tessa Libby and husband, John McHam; grandchildren, William Jones and wife Melissa, Caitlin Saunders, Taylor Finucane and husband, Brody, Garrett Saunders, Parker Libby and Lilly McHam; great-granddaughter, Rylee Finucane.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband Jackie Saunders, parents, Shirley Seale and Clydia Worthington Bane; siblings, Shirley Russel, Kathy Remeur and Johnny Seale.
