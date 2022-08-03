Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth.

But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish.

The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.

“The primary improvement from this project includes the new SH 199 bridge over Lake Worth which will have three lanes in each direction,” Lopez said in an email response to questions. “The existing bridges over Lake Worth will be rehabilitated and will serve as the future frontage roads across the lake.”

The $105 million project started in the fall of 2020 and is expected to be complete in 2024. Construction of the previous segment of State Highway 199, between Azle and Lakeside, was completed in early 2019.

“Motorists will experience several phases and traffic switches over the next two years,” Lopez said about the bridge project. “Motorists will have two lanes of travel in both directions – eastbound and westbound – throughout the duration of the project. Occasional closures of one lane in each direction during non-peak travel periods (weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p. m. or on weekends) will also be scheduled.”

Currently, Lopez said, the project is focused on building the new main lane bridges over the lake and the preparing for building two major drainage culverts on the west side of the project, starting this summer. The bridge construction is making “very good” progress with the milestone of all drilled shafts in the water completed in May. Motorists will see beam and bridge deck panel installation beginning on the east side of the lake, and the first concrete pour of the Lake Worth bridge is scheduled this summer.

Motorists traveling in the project area in the westbound direction are currently on a temporary detour starting just past Hodgkins Road. Traffic patterns are anticipated to change beginning this summer to allow the contractor to build the two drainage culverts across the existing SH 199 main lanes and frontage roads.