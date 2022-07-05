Editor’s note: Eighth in a series on people’s jobs in Azle.

Jessie Williams’ mother naturally knew something about her daughter’s choice of a vocation.

Williams has always had a love and passion for animals. Her mother told her she knew she was meant to work with them.

“She was right,” said Williams, supervisor of the Azle Animal Shelter. Williams now owns four dogs, two cats and two birds. She has been shelter supervisor since 2014.

Williams celebrates an anniversary Wednesday. She began working with the city on July 6, 2009. She worked for 10 years at a vet’s office, so collectively, she has been working with animals for 23 years. It’s obviously been a calling for her.

“I had ambitions of going to school to become a vet, started working in a vet’s office, and discovered that wasn’t really where I wanted to go,” said Williams, a native of South Dakota who has lived most of her life in Fort Worth.

Williams and a former supervisor at the animal shelter (Wanda Skaggs) worked together at the vet clinic’s office before they started for the city. About a year or so after she had worked for the Azle shelter, Skaggs contacted Williams about an opening.

“It was time for me to move on to something a little bit more,” Williams said, adding it was always her “lifelong dream to be working with animals.”

When Skaggs contacted her about the opening, she jumped at the opportunity.

Williams said she loves the city she works for along with the administration, volunteers and her coworkers, and she appreciates the relationship the shelter has with the police department. The shelter has two animal control officers (including Williams) and three kennel technicians.

“I think the one thing that I just absolutely love is when we get an animal in and we feel like we’ve made their life better,” Williams said. That’s especially true when it’s a sick or injured animal, she added. The shelter’s release rate is 97%, with releases covering various reasons, such as adoptions and animals returned to owners. Late last week, the shelter had 65 animals in its care.

Job specs

There are no set qualifications to be an animal shelter director, but there are requirements to be an animal control officer. Those individuals are sent to an academy, which lasts about a week or so, depending on where someone goes and the instructors who teach classes. The prospective animal control officer learns basics of animal control, livestock, dangerous animals and zoonotic diseases, such as rabies. After finishing classes, attendees take state tests to become an animal control officer. These professionals are required to have continuing education every year.

Williams works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first few hours of each day are spent cleaning, feeding and medicating all the dogs and cats. When the shelter opens, at 10 a.m., employees answer phones, conduct adoptions and licensing and take drop-offs. The shelter closes at 5 p.m. each day, and Saturdays, the shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter is not open on Sunday, but someone drops by to clean and care for the animals. The shelter is on call 24-7.

“A lot of my time is spent doing the behind-the scenes (work) of emails, budgeting, staffing problems,” Williams said, adding that includes dealing with the particular problems of an animal. There’s more to the job than chasing cats or dogs, she adds.

Job duties

Williams discussed at length some experiences she has had at the shelter along with the many tasks she and others handle regularly. The top challenge of the job is educating the public on state laws and local ordinances, such as leash laws and barking dogs, she said, and the effort to educate the public is simply communicating the importance of responsible pet ownership. Shelter representatives conduct career days at schools where they give slide show presentations about animal safety.

Animal ownership fact: Residents are allowed to have no more than three dogs and three cats per household. Pigs are prohibited in the city, as are wild, dangerous animals. Chickens are allowed, but they have to be kept cooped or close to the home. People wanting to know city laws on owning animals should contact the shelter, which can be reached at 817-752-2681.

The most frequent call to the shelter is the dog-at-large situation. Barking dogs also rank up there with the dog-at-large call.

Animal control officers do not carry weapons, but they do carry an asp or baton and OC spray. ACOs can write citations or tickets for violations involving animals, such as a dog-at-large.

“We try to work with the public when it comes to that,” Williams said, noting that accidents happen such as people leaving gates open at a home and a dog escapes and runs off. If the violation continues, citations are issued as a last resort. Each dog that is brought back to the shelter has to be vaccinated.

Has Williams ever been bitten? Oh, yes. Too many times for her to count.

“My hands are riddled with scars,” she said, adding that it’s a job hazard and that she is fortunate she hasn’t had to go to the hospital, although other staffers have had to go to the hospital to be sutured.

ACOs encounter animal bites on humans, and the circumstances of the bite and the dog’s vaccine status will determine whether the dog can stay at home and quarantine or be transferred to an animal shelter or clinic.

At the shelter, ACOs conduct various duties such as reception work and field work, including patrol. Kennel techs strictly oversee tasks in the kennels and answering phones.

During the interview with the News, Williams was informed there was a dog at large at Ash Creek Park, and the reporter, Williams and ACO Samantha Gray left the shelter to search for the wandering pooch, all the while Williams and Gray shared stories about their experiences on the job, answered questions about situations and animals and also tended to some calls as they were out and about.

It is, indeed, a calling.