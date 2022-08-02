How many times have you thought to yourself “It must be nice to be a teacher, having the summers off”?

If you say that to directly to a teacher, you’ll probably get a smile from them and a nod.

But what they aren’t telling you is how much work they are actually doing while their students are enjoying a break from schoolwork.

Amy Estes teaches English and History to students identified as Special Education at Azle High School. This will be her 27th year as a teacher. She also coaches the swim and track teams at the high school.

Estes’ teaching and coaching career began at Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth ISD, and she spent half of her career working in Hawaii on Maui and Molokai.

When Estes was asked if she ever takes the summer off, her answer was no.

“I can count the number of summers I have taken ‘off’ on one hand and still have fingers left. I teach swimming lessons most of the summer … I do teach summer school.”

This summer had the added assignment of “catching up on municipal government and getting up to speed as a new councilwoman for the city of Azle.” Estes won her council seat in May and serves in Place 2.

“In my opinion, you are never ‘off’ duty,” Estes said.

“Your mind is working on different curriculum you want to try, how are you going to prepare for your sports season to be a better coach for your athletes …”

Estes tries to give herself a “brain break” during the summer when she can. This year, that included a trip to Alaska.

Rachel Bevan has been teaching for 13 years, teaching almost all high school math courses except Calculus.

Summer breaks are usually full of different work tasks for Bevan, and during two of those summer breaks she had her children.

“For two summers, I have moved. One summer, I general contracted our shopping center in Azle (Shops at Commerce). One summer, I worked as an accountant/office manager for my husband’s business OEM Part Haus. Last summer, I taught summer school for June, and this summer I am camp director of the Girl Scout camp here in Azle (Camp Timberlake).”

She does take make time for her family to take vacations or “just play” during the summer months, too.

To the people who say to her that it must be nice to have the summers off, Bevan says “it can be quite draining to have 150-plus students per day constantly needing your attention for nine months, while you also have to find time to plan engaging lessons and carry on a homelife.”

“The summers help you remember that teaching is a fun profession and that you don’t actually want to look in the private sector for a better paying job,” said Bevan.

Neil Corbett just completed his eighth year as a teacher with AISD. He teaches Honors English II, Creative Writing, Journalism and Printing and Imaging Technology, which produces the student newspaper The Sting.

Corbett spends each summer helping with the STAAR prep classes, focusing on English I and II tests.

In addition to the STAAR prep, Corbett typically attends a conference or two over the summer, plus continuing education.

This year, he attended the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Summer Institute, a three-day hands-on training with AVID curriculum and how it can be implemented in the classroom.

But what has really taken up the most time for Corbett this summer and last is grad school.

“I’ll receive my MFA (Master of Fine Arts) in Writing Fiction this winter,” Corbett said.

There is a two-week residency as part of the curriculum for the MFA program through Vermont College of Fine Arts where Corbett is attaining his MFA. He flew to Vermont mid-June to attend the program, which included two weeks of writing, workshops and attending lectures and readings from faculty and other students.

For July, Corbett spent the month working on his thesis and researching for his graduate lecture, which he gets to deliver this winter.

Corbett and his wife do try to make time for road trips with their dogs over the summer.

When he gets the same old comment of “must be nice” from people, Corbett likes to say that the summer is “just me getting my weekends and nights back.”

“Something that not everyone realizes about teaching is that we don’t actually get paid for the summer,” said Corbett.

“Our contract is for 10 months, but most teachers opt to have our paycheck split out to 12. I work 50-60 hours a week during the school year, what with lesson planning, grading, and sponsoring two extracurricular groups, which more than makes up for those two months off.”

Sarah Milosh has been a teacher for 17 years and has been teaching at AISD since 2013. This year, she will be teaching Dyslexia Reading, AP Literature and AVID IV

“In 17 years, I haven’t taken an entire summer off without some sort of training, workshop, conference or working,” Milosh said.

“Maybe someday, I will.”

Milosh taught summer school this year, and in the past she has done STAAR tutorials and testing.

“Since I teach special courses, like AVID, AP Literature and Dyslexia Reading, I typically attend workshops, summer institutes and conferences to maintain my credentials in those areas,” said Milosh.

“For the past couple years, I have also worked as an AP Literature Reader, which grades the essay portion of the AP test. While earning extra money, this also helps me as a teacher to prepare my students for the test.”

Milosh also noted that the summer is the time when many teachers schedule those medical and dental appointments that they have been putting off.

To anyone who think of teachers having an easy summer, Milosh says that she would laugh as she told them that “we spend more than half of our time off preparing for the upcoming year and maintaining our credentials through professional development.”

“I’d tell them how all year long, we spend our evenings grading papers and spend our weekends setting up Canvas courses and designing engaging lessons for our kids each week,” she said.

Milosh also talked about how much time teachers spend outside of the typical workday on supporting their students during their extracurricular activities.

What free time she had left this summer, Milosh said she spent it doing household projects and spending time with family.

“Being a teacher is the most rewarding and meaningful profession,” said Milosh.

“I have zero regrets and know I am doing exactly what I am meant to do. However, anyone who thinks it is an easy profession and has expectations of lounging poolside all summer long, will be very disappointed.”

Chad Cooke is about to start his 10th year at AHS as a teacher, and this year he will be teaching Honors Algebra II.

For Cooke, he says that most of his summers have been “summers off,” but he did teach summer school this year for fifth grade students.

“It was interesting getting the opportunity to work with a younger grade,” Cooke said.

“I have always taught high school students and working with 5th graders this summer has reinforced that I need to continue working with high school students.”

Cooke likes to use his summer breaks to relax and get caught up on everything he didn’t do during the school year.

“My first six years teaching at AHS, I was the Student Council advisor and I would take students on two to three weeks’ worth of summer camps, not including all the times we would meet during the summer to plan events for the upcoming school year,” Cooke said.

This summer, Cooke wanted to do things differently.

“I wanted to come back from summer a better version of myself, not just a recovered version of myself,” he said.

Cooke started the 75 Hard Challenge this summer, a “transformational mental toughness program,” to improve his physical and mental self.

He also completed 30 hours of continuing education and training needed to teach the honors classes for this school year.

Cooke’s response to anyone who thinks that teachers have it easy over the summer, that it “must be nice,” is:

“It really is, have you ever thought about becoming a teacher? We could really use more.”