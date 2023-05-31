The play day was held at Western Star Cowboy Church in Springtown.
On Saturday, May 20, the Western Star Cowboy Church hosted the Western Cross Charity Play Day Event. Western Cross Ranch is an Azle organization dedicated to providing Equine Assisted Learning to veterans and their warrior families.
Competitors could enter four events for $25 or $10 per event. The money raised goes towards helping treat veterans and prevent suicides. Attendees could participate in events for the chance to earn championship belt buckles provided by 3G Buckles. A photo booth, concessions and an informational trailer from the Mustang Heritage Foundation were all present.
Latest Stories
top story
- Wade Blake
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.