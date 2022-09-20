Jamie Westbrook (right) was sworn in as the 2022-2023 Azle Lions Club president on Sept. 13.
“I am happy to be the president for the upcoming year because I believe the Azle Lions Club does great things to benefit the children in our community,” Westbrook said.
“I have been actively involved for many years and look forward to working on our projects this year. I encourage Azle residents to get involved in our organization to help us become bigger and better. Join us at our next meeting, get a team together to play in our upcoming golf tournament fundraiser, or plan to help us in November and December as we work on our Angel Tree project.”
Westbrook is a school social worker, McKinney Vento liaison and foster care liaison with Azle ISD. She received the gavel from District 2E-2 Chairman Clayton Missner.
