The Reno city council voted at a special meeting on Sept. 6 to issue a limited tax note in the amount of $656,000, with proceeds from the note to be combined with a matching grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture in the amount of $500,000 to make long-needed repairs to the city’s water system.

 Proceeds from the tax note and the matching grant will be used to convert the disinfection method of the city’s water system from chlorine to chloramine to make it compatible with nearby municipal water systems, such as Azle, Springtown and Walnut Creek SUD.

