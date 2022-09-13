The Reno city council voted at a special meeting on Sept. 6 to issue a limited tax note in the amount of $656,000, with proceeds from the note to be combined with a matching grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture in the amount of $500,000 to make long-needed repairs to the city’s water system.
Proceeds from the tax note and the matching grant will be used to convert the disinfection method of the city’s water system from chlorine to chloramine to make it compatible with nearby municipal water systems, such as Azle, Springtown and Walnut Creek SUD.
This change will enable Reno to purchase water from those entities any time a problem occurs, rather than issuing a boil water notice. Additional proceeds will be used to replace several broken valves in the water system; installing a 6-inch water line and fire hydrants along Miller Road, thereby increasing water pressure on Cardinal Road; and installing a booster pump at one pump station; and possibly purchasing a spare pump.
The council initially considered issuing the note in the amount of $1.325 million, which would allow the city’s water department to switch out existing manually-read water meters with smart meters in addition to the work noted above. The automated smart meters would negate the need for water department personnel to physically read each meter in the city, thereby saving on labor costs.
Asked if the city could afford the $215,000 annual payments for a $1.325 million loan, City Administrator Scott Passmore told the council it could if water rates were increased. When he was asked if the city could afford the $106,000 annual payment for a loan of $656,000, Passmore said water rates still need to be increased.
Council member Shelli Swift entered a motion to authorize the mayor to issue the tax note in the amount of $656,000, to authorize Passmore to sign the documents as city secretary, and to reconsider purchasing the smart meters at the Sept. 19 council meeting following a budget workshop on Sept. 8. That motion was seconded by council member Jeff Davis and approved by the council, with Mayor Pro Tem Katie Tucker voting to oppose it.
Deann Carson of Government Capital Group cautioned the council prior to the vote that splitting the loan into two components would require cost the city about $17,000 in additional loan fees. She recommended the second loan, if approved, be categorized as personal property in order to save those fees. Carson also said the city will likely pay a higher interest rate than the 3.39 percent it will pay on the first loan.
The city’s legal counsel, Dottie Palumbo, explained that although proceeds from the loan will be deposited into the water department, which is an enterprise fund, repayment of the loan will come from tax revenue.
