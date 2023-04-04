AML assistant director speaks on Azle community
In late August, a new assistant director was welcomed to the Azle Memorial Library family. Victor Gonzales moved from the Central Library in Fort Worth to Azle, taking a new step in his journey.
“I came in here with the mindset of building roots and making an impact in Azle,” Gonzales said. He had previously worked as a library page, then library assistant at the Central Library in Fort Worth.
“They were actually about to promote me to manager over there,” Gonzales said. “But my mentor, L.G. Swift, mentioned there was an opening in Azle and he thought I’d be a perfect fit. I looked at the job description and application, and I couldn’t have agreed more. I felt like Azle really spoke to me, not just in terms of the job description, but I did some research into the community and who Azle was, and I felt like I could not only fit in, but really grow roots here and become part of the community and make an impact here.”
On what he can bring to Azle, Gonzales described a lifelong dedication to community as well as his language skills. “I am bilingual, I speak Spanish. I have been able to help breach that barrier and be the bridge to help Spanish speaking families in their language.”
In the seven months that he’s been in Azle, Gonzales has already grown to appreciate the community. “My favorite thing is the people that I get to serve and help out on a daily basis, I love the building. I think Central Park is beautiful as well,” he said.
Gonzales enjoys hikes through Central Park, walking his dogs, spending time with his cats, and martial arts. His favorite restaurant in Azle is Red’s Burger House. He’s looking forward to eventually trying Genesis Jiu Jitsu in Azle. Victor also enjoys the programs and events hosted by the library. “My favorite programs are definitely Story Time,” Gonzales said. “And anything that allows the community to engage in things they don’t normally do.”
Victor indicated he is excited about what the library can do for the people of Azlem going forward.
“I really believe in the message that libraries have and what we do in the community,” Gonzales said. We’re also there for people who want to get the most out of life. From birth all the way to senior citizens, we have something for everybody.”
Ultimately, Gonzales stated tbat his goal is to connect with and create lasting relationships with Azle’s residents. “I love the people of Azle. Everyone’s very homey. I greet them whenever I see them in the community. I’m very happy to see our regulars in the community. It’s not just about serving them, it’s about getting to know them.”
