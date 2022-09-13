Ray Ivey wants to see a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument erected in Azle.

He spoke to the Azle City Council about his proposal idea at the council meeting last week. Discussion of the monument was placed on the council agenda at Ivey’s request.

Ivey said the beginnings of a committee has been formed.

“This is about the family, not the veterans particularly,” said Ivey, an Army veteran who served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, explaining the project is about the people left behind after a loved one perishes during his or her time of service.

He said the Defense Department recognizes the project and the need to honor families and others who had a loved one who died during their time in the service.

“They often get forgotten about,” he said.

He explained that during World War I, families displayed a small banner of a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces. When that family member died during service, the family replaced the blue star with a gold star.

Ivey mentioned the Woody Williams Foundation, which is committed to supporting every GSFMM project and committee, according to information Ivey shared with council at the meeting.

“To help each project be carried out as efficiently as possible, the WWF provides extensive support and services throughout all phases of the effort. This includes years of experience addressing hundreds of unique factors across the United States,” the WWF information said, noting the WWF provides every local committee support in the following areas: administrative support, financial services, monument and construction and communications.

There exist 183 communities in the country with 106 monuments installed and with 73 in progress, Ivey said, noting 15 of those monuments are in Texas where nine have been established and six are in progress.

“We are not one of those that I just mentioned,” he said. “We will be when we get registered with the foundation, and I have been in contact with the foundation. And that (registration) should happen within the next week to 10 days to maybe two weeks.”

He told council members they are not involved in this project yet but could become involved if the monument were placed on city property.

“And one of the places that we’ve looked at is the park. We’ve looked at the area at the top of the hill by the library,” he said, noting there is a “big flat area at the very top” that would be great for the monument.

He said, though, that location would not be decided at this meeting, held on Sept. 6, and that he just wanted to get a feel for what council thought about the project. He said putting the monument on private property would almost double the project cost simply by just having to buy the land. The private places examined rest along Main Street.

Project cost: around $55,000. Ivey said the cost is usually more, around $75,000, and some cost a little more. Organizers in the project would design the project, although these monuments have some common elements. He said a Gold Star member family member has to agree to be involved in the committee, and someone from out of town has agreed to be on the committee. He said his committee is attempting to contact a family with a connection closer to the community who had a family member die in the service. He said he has seen a monument in Keller and it was “fantastic in its presentation.”

Ivey said his group can’t take money for the project until it is registered as a nonprofit. In-kind donations would be accepted, and Ivey said some fundraisers would be conducted for a monument here and that he could see people buying stones noting family members’ military service for the monument walkway. A current draft design would be to include Gold Star family stones – a little larger than bricks – around the monument.

As the project progresses, Ivey will return to council to have it consider anything related to the project that needs its approval.

Ivey’s WWF information given to council said the majority of funding for the GSFMMs comes through private donations. Grants and corporate funding have also been a key part of reaching financial goals. The WWF will assist in providing guidelines and strategies to ensure ethical and successful fundraising practices. Another important consideration is the role of in-kind donations in GSFMM projects. These donations play a vital role in completing the project by eliminating or reducing costs.

For more information, access https://WoodyWilliams.org