Gold Star Families Monument Memorial.jpg

This is a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Keller.

 Courtesy-Ray Ivey

Ray Ivey wants to see a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument erected in Azle.

He spoke to the Azle City Council about his proposal idea at the council meeting last week. Discussion of the monument was placed on the council agenda at Ivey’s request.

