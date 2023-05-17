Study outlines population growth, water demand and alternatives to current water supply of Parker and Wise Counties
On April 25, the Upper Trinity Water Conservation District uploaded a study by engineering firm Freese & Nichols. The study, which has been almost two years in the making, assess future water solutions for Parker and
Wise Counties. Parker County leads the State of Texas in the number of new wells drilled year after year.
“There were approximately 1,500 wells drilled in Parker County last year, we aren’t quite on pace for that number this year but likely over 1,000,” Doug Shaw, UTGCD general manager said.
Many counties in Texas only see between 50 and 100 new well applications made per year. Parker County’s largely rural nature makes water wells a necessity while its proximity to Dallas-Fort Worth makes it one of the fastest growing counties in Texas by population.
While this growth is fantastic in some respects, such as the local economy, the increase in the number of wells being drilled could pose a threat to future water supplies in the Northern Trinity Aquifer.
“Any time you drill a new well, there is going to be an impact on the aquifer,” Shaw said. “Although the impact of one private domestic well is typically very minimal, the collective impact of many new wells in one location is going to have a compounded impact on the aquifer in that particular location.”
This compounded impact could present issues for Parker County residents as the region continues to grow and water demand increases. Parker County’s current population is about 150,000. Based on local trends in population growth, the study expects the county to have a population of 875,000 by 2080 and demand for water will increase accordingly.
Some issues have already become more apparent as seasonal droughts have started making more of an impact on residents, year-by-year.
“Any activity that breaks into the subsurface could potentially impact the quality of groundwater,” Shaw said. “Also, as water levels drop, even temporarily, people may experience a lower quality of water. This is why there are so many standards in place to make sure wells of all kinds are completed to certain standards.”
According to Shaw’s comments during a recent meeting with Parker County commissioners, Parker County could see a 50-million gallon-a-day shortage by 2080. Water tables have been steadily dropping throughout Texas’ aquifers, in some cases, more than 100 feet. This means that new water wells must be dug much deeper than in the past, but this is not a long-term solution.
“The long term continued use of groundwater is not reliable due to overmining of the aquifer and projected demands,” states the study. “As more developments are constructed that rely on groundwater alone, the demand on the limited resource increases. Excessive demand leads to a decrease in the reliability of both existing and new wells. Over time, groundwater users will either need to drill deeper and costlier wells, find alternative sources, or move. Issues that well owners face include lower water levels due to well interference, mining of storage, and reduced recharge, reduced pumping capacity, and poorer water quality.”
The study has proposed a wide range of potential solutions with varying degrees of viability that could be implemented to reduce the strain on our groundwater supplies going forward. Purchasing treated water from Parker County Special Utility District, treating raw surface water from Trinity Regional Water District, and treating raw surface water from Turkey Peak are some the solutions designated as the most feasible. Reuse, rainwater harvesting, conservation and drought measures, and aquifer storage and recovery are a few other solutions that could have varying levels of success. Rainwater harvesting is one method that the UTGCD has already been allocating resources towards.
“In the long-term, if folks understood about collecting rainwater, that would help a lot, but that takes a large number of people to make any significant difference,” Shaw said.
On May 18, the UTGCD will announce the recipients of their 2023 Rainwater Harvesting Grant Program.
To make these solutions work, communities, homeowners, and local water authorities will need to cooperate and coordinate together. The ability of these bodies to regulate the usage of private wells is limited, but without change many Parker County residents may lose access to groundwater or experience a decline in quality.
The full study can be found on the front page of the uppertrinitygcd.com website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.