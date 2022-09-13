Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District's public hearing and regular board meeting are set for 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the district office or via Zoom videoconference, UTGCD stated in a news release.

In addition to their Regular Board meeting agenda, which begins at the conclusion of public hearing, another item of interest includes:

Public Hearing regarding multiple applications for Operating Permit for several commercial and/or public water systems in Parker and Montague Counties.

The public is welcome and encouraged to remotely attend via online videoconference/teleconference. Join Zoom Meeting:

The mission of UTGCD, established in November 2007, is to develop rules to provide protection to existing wells, prevent waste, promote conservation, provide a framework that will allow availability and accessibility of groundwater for future generations, protect the quality of the groundwater in the recharge zone of the aquifer, ensure that the residents of Montague, Wise, Parker and Hood counties maintain local control over their groundwater, respect and protect the property rights of landowners in groundwater, and operate the district in a fair and equitable manner for all residents of the district, the release stated.

For more information about UTGCD, including meeting dates and well registration forms, visit its website at www.uppertrinitygcd.com or call the district’s office in Springtown at 817-523-5200.