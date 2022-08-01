Azle police announced this morning that a man from Azle died from his injuries after being shot at Sunday afternoon on Highway 199 in Azle.

Brian K. Turner, 43, was riding a motorcycle and was shot by another motorist while traveling on SH 199, Azle police stated in a news release.

The motorcycle operator, despite the best efforts of emergency personnel and hospital staff, did not survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at APD at 817-444-3221.