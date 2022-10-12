Employees from Tri-County Electric Co-op Inc. are doing their part to help people in storm-ravaged Florida as they ventured to the Sunshine State two weeks ago to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Ian’s damage.
Twenty-two people from Tri-County went to Florida to help restore power: 18 linemen, two line superintendents, a safety director and a mechanic. The employees stay in a trailer that has bunks stacked three high, with accommodations to suit 30 to 36 people. The unit has AC and heat, said Joe Friske, fleet manager at Tri-County. Crews also receive other accommodations, such as meals, while they are working in the area.
The first crew left on Sept. 29 to assist Peace River Electric Co-op, said Annie Watson, director of communications with Tri-County, on Oct. 6. They have helped to restore power to all accessible members and are now working to help restore power to Lee County Electric Co-op. A new crew was scheduled to leave Oct. 11 to relieve this crew.
“When they got to Peace River, it was flooded – that’s really all they could say,” Friske said Oct. 6. “Yesterday morning, when they got down to Fort Myers, my mechanic was talking to me and he (said), ‘Joe, if it ain’t flooded, all you see is sand.’”
He said the mechanic said what people see on television “doesn’t do it justice.”
When the relief crew of 16 linemen and two line superintendents arrive this week, the mechanic and safety director will stay down there. Crews have been in Hardee and DeSoto counties, where there was flooding.
“So that’s what we concentrated in: The ground was so saturated the poles came up, so they were redrilling the holes and resetting the poles,” Friske said. “There were some poles they had to change and everything but that’s pretty much what they did down there.”
In Coral Springs, Tri-County linemen performed full-line restorations, Friske said.
Watson explained how relief crews from here went to Florida. She said one of the seven cooperative principles is cooperation among cooperatives, so through the statewide association, Texas Electric Cooperative, there exists a mutual aid agreement that allows Tri-County to help co-ops in Texas and throughout the country.
“So, TEC has been working with the other statewide associations as well as our national association to find relief crews,” she said, adding that for Hurricane Ian, there were states throughout the Southeast U.S. that sent crews to help. “So, there are about 600 linemen, both co-ops and contractors, that went down to Florida to help with the relief, so it is through our network of co-ops.”
Friske said that situation was just at Peace River. He said more hundreds more people, contractors and co-ops, are expected to help in Lee County.
Enough people are here and available to tend the work for Tri-County while crews are away, Friske said.
He said Tri-County employees have plenty of backing.
“It’s long hours for them, but they’re being taken care of from back here,” he said. “We’re supporting them back here and our sister co-ops are supporting them as best as they can. It’s also a learning experience.”
Watson said this is the second time Tri-County has performed storm relief out of the state of Texas, but this is the first hurricane Tri-County has worked.
“It actually went pretty smooth – it was hectic but it was smooth to get them on the road,” Friske said.
