Tri-County Electric lineman in Florida.jpg

Employees from Tri-County Electric Co-op Inc. are doing their part to help people in storm-ravaged Florida as they ventured to the Sunshine State two weeks ago to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Ian’s damage.

Twenty-two people from Tri-County went to Florida to help restore power: 18 linemen, two line superintendents, a safety director and a mechanic. The employees stay in a trailer that has bunks stacked three high, with accommodations to suit 30 to 36 people. The unit has AC and heat, said Joe Friske, fleet manager at Tri-County. Crews also receive other accommodations, such as meals, while they are working in the area.

AZ Tri-County trucks in Florida.jpg

