Tri-County Electric Cooperative (Tri-County) has signed a multi-year wholesale power supply agreement with Constellation (NASDAQ:CEG) set to begin March 1, 2023.

Tri-County’s ability to access the wholesale competitive market and negotiate terms of a new contract for wholesale power comes as result of the recently approved reorganization plan in Brazos Electric Power Cooperative’s (Brazos) Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing.

