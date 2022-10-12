We are busy wrapping our first nine-week grading period as we welcome fall. This month, I would like to focus on school safety, Azle ISD finances and the upcoming election.

As expressed in my recent columns, school safety remains a top priority in Azle ISD. I am proud to report that AISD campuses have done well on the recent random TEA Intruder Audits. AISD follows all recommended Texas School Safety Center best practices regarding school safety. One of those is the use of Standard Response Protocol (SRP). This includes using standard language and procedures at all campuses so that all students and staff know how to respond in an emergency. The five SRP components include Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evaluate and Shelter. We use these for various types of emergencies, including medical or weather-related situations. Information is clearly visible in ALL classrooms, and the procedures are routinely reviewed and practiced at all campuses, as well as covered in our mandatory substitute teacher training. Additional information on SRP and other AISD safety practices is available at azleisd.net/safetyprotocols.

wade@hcnews.com