We are busy wrapping our first nine-week grading period as we welcome fall. This month, I would like to focus on school safety, Azle ISD finances and the upcoming election.
As expressed in my recent columns, school safety remains a top priority in Azle ISD. I am proud to report that AISD campuses have done well on the recent random TEA Intruder Audits. AISD follows all recommended Texas School Safety Center best practices regarding school safety. One of those is the use of Standard Response Protocol (SRP). This includes using standard language and procedures at all campuses so that all students and staff know how to respond in an emergency. The five SRP components include Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evaluate and Shelter. We use these for various types of emergencies, including medical or weather-related situations. Information is clearly visible in ALL classrooms, and the procedures are routinely reviewed and practiced at all campuses, as well as covered in our mandatory substitute teacher training. Additional information on SRP and other AISD safety practices is available at azleisd.net/safetyprotocols.
The AISD Board of Trustees continues to be good stewards of your tax dollars. The recently approved tax rate is more than one cent less than last year, and this is the third consecutive year it has been lowered. While a reduction of one penny does not sound like much, it is significant given our community approved nearly $71 million in bond funds during the 2021 elections. Our growth has allowed us to remain one of the lowest tax rates in the North Texas region. The recently approved 2022-2023 budget not only meets our debt obligation, but also includes a prepayment toward the 2014 bond, saving taxpayers over $500,000 in interest.
Once again, we have received a Superior Achievement Rating on the annual TEA Financial Integrity Rating (FIRST). This makes 12 consecutive years that Azle ISD has received the highest ranking. Not only are our finance procedures recognized by TEA as Superior practices, but our strong financial standing has allowed us to earn financial ratings of AAA and Aaa Exchange when selling 2021 bonds, allowing for extremely low interest rates, again saving tax dollars.
As we continue to foster a culture of voting in AISD, I would like to remind everyone that early voting for the November election begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. I encourage everyone to make their voice heard at the polls. We apologize in advance, but as our district grows, we have had to occupy the classrooms previously used as a Tarrant County polling location at our pre-K campus, so please be sure you are familiar with polling locations.
In closing, as we continue to focus on improving communication, I encourage anyone who is not currently receiving Azle ISD notifications to sign up to receive district messages. Visit azleisd.net/communications for details on how to download our app and sign up for messages.
